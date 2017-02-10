Child rape suspect sought in Ohio

16 hrs ago

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of a man accused of raping a toddler. Devante Gibbs is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Lorain County Sheriff's Office for failing to appear for trial.

