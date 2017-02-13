Can farmers meet needed phosphorous runoff reduction without federal...
COLUMBUS Ohio and national conservation and farming leaders will meet in March to try and answer the question: Can farmers in the Maumee Watershed successfully reach the needed 40 percent reduction in phosphorous runoff without federal intervention? ""The US and Canadian governments along with Ohio, Michigan, and Ontario have agreed on a 40% reduction target for phosphorus into Lake Erie," said Ohio Farmers Union President Joe Logan. "While most farmers in the Maumee and other Lake Erie watersheds are engaged in conservation and other best practices, we still have a target to meet," Logan said.
