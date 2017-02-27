Brewfontaine named best beer bar in Ohio
After being a part of the Bellefontaine community for less than 16 months, Brewfontaine has once again garnered recognition, this time for being chosen as the best beer bar in Ohio in the annual Great American Beer Bars competition. The praise comes directly from the public, who were invited to fill out a survey conducted by CraftBeer.com, the Brewers Association website for beer lovers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Mon
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Ohio businesses say border-adjustment tax plan ...
|Feb 25
|BizzyBee
|2
|Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15)
|Feb 24
|Marlene K
|3
|Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-o...
|Feb 23
|Frank Rizzo
|1
|Pridestaff drug test
|Feb 21
|rpgmonkey
|1
|Geo-Tech Polymers
|Feb 20
|Bill
|1
|Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12)
|Feb 19
|Pam
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC