breaking Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fatal accident

Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fatal accident

Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Tori L. Meggitt, of Green Springs, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of aggravated vehicular assault. Troopers with the state Highway Patrol's Fremont post on Monday said the accident investigation recently was concluded, leading to the charges.

