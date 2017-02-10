Boost funding to an Ohio foster care ...

Boost funding to an Ohio foster care system increasingly burdened by the opioid crisis: editorial

14 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has been in the thick of the battle against deadly opioids, signing a bill this year to tighten restrictions on prescription opioids, speaking at conferences about heroin and even sending an Ohio Highway Patrol superintendent in April to Trumbull County after beleaguered officials there begged for help in quelling a rising tide of opioid overdoses and deaths. Yet his latest budget fails to do enough to help the thousands of children removed from their homes and put into the foster care system because of abuse or neglect by their drug-addicted parents.

