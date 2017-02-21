Bipartisan Ohio Lawmakers Push for Reform in the Criminal Justice System

Gary Mohr, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, stands with co-sponsors of the bill, Sen. Charleta Tavares and Sen. John Eklund Republican and Democratic lawmakers are calling for a plan that they think will help reduce the population in Ohio's overcrowded prisons. The bill would give judges more discretion when it comes to sentencing people who have committed fourth- and fifth-degree felonies.

