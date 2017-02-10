Attorney General DeWine warns of roma...

Attorney General DeWine warns of romance scams on Facebook, dating websites

11 hrs ago

As Valentine's Day approaches, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is warning Ohioans that his office has received several recent reports of romance scams that started on Facebook or dating websites. In the scam, a con artist creates a phony profile online, contacts a potential victim, and begins communicating with the person through messages or calls.

