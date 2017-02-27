There are on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from 19 hrs ago, titled African-American gun club says membership surged in Trump era. In it, KXLY-TV Spokane reports that:

More African-Americans appear to be taking an active interest in their right to bear arms since the election of President Donald Trump, gun club leaders and firearm sellers say. A national African-American gun club has doubled its membership since Election Day, and gun sellers say they've noticed more black customers buying firearms.

