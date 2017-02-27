African-American gun club says member...

African-American gun club says membership surged in Trump era

There are 3 comments on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from 19 hrs ago, titled African-American gun club says membership surged in Trump era. In it, KXLY-TV Spokane reports that:

More African-Americans appear to be taking an active interest in their right to bear arms since the election of President Donald Trump, gun club leaders and firearm sellers say. A national African-American gun club has doubled its membership since Election Day, and gun sellers say they've noticed more black customers buying firearms.

None

Fresno, CA

#1 16 hrs ago
That is excellent! People are people. I'm glad to see more folks taking interest in their own self protection!
justice

Shelby, MS

#2 13 hrs ago
I wonder what would happen if someone tried to open a Caucasian gun club?
FormerParatroope r

New York, NY

#3 12 hrs ago
Is the NAAGA using fear to sell firearms and promote the profits of the racists gun industry?

For the uninformed, that was a snark comment.

So to be serious, the more people who enter the mainstream firearm ownership culture, the better all of us are for it. The more in the mainstream culture will hopefully allow us to apply more pressure on our elected officials to leave us alone and concentrate on the culture that abuses firearms.
Chicago, IL

