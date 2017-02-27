African-American gun club says membership surged in Trump era
There are 3 comments on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from 19 hrs ago, titled African-American gun club says membership surged in Trump era. In it, KXLY-TV Spokane reports that:
More African-Americans appear to be taking an active interest in their right to bear arms since the election of President Donald Trump, gun club leaders and firearm sellers say. A national African-American gun club has doubled its membership since Election Day, and gun sellers say they've noticed more black customers buying firearms.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
|
#1 16 hrs ago
That is excellent! People are people. I'm glad to see more folks taking interest in their own self protection!
|
#2 13 hrs ago
I wonder what would happen if someone tried to open a Caucasian gun club?
|
#3 12 hrs ago
Is the NAAGA using fear to sell firearms and promote the profits of the racists gun industry?
For the uninformed, that was a snark comment.
So to be serious, the more people who enter the mainstream firearm ownership culture, the better all of us are for it. The more in the mainstream culture will hopefully allow us to apply more pressure on our elected officials to leave us alone and concentrate on the culture that abuses firearms.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Mon
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Ohio businesses say border-adjustment tax plan ...
|Feb 25
|BizzyBee
|2
|Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15)
|Feb 24
|Marlene K
|3
|Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-o...
|Feb 23
|Frank Rizzo
|1
|Pridestaff drug test
|Feb 21
|rpgmonkey
|1
|Geo-Tech Polymers
|Feb 20
|Bill
|1
|Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12)
|Feb 19
|Pam
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC