10 Things to Know for Friday
In this photo provided by Microsoft, Microsoft researcher Ethan Jackson sets up a trap for mosquitoes in Harris County, Texas in 2016. A new high-tech version trap is promising to catch the bloodsuckers while letting friendlier insects escape, and even record the exact weather conditions when different species emerge to bite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|13 hr
|Old School the First
|124
|House Poised to Block D.C. Suicide Law but Sena...
|18 hr
|SirPrize
|11
|The Latest: Times reports calls between Trump t...
|22 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|1
|Trump's White House eyes potential foes in 2020...
|Wed
|Deport Sassy
|53
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Tue
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10)
|Feb 12
|Sbf302
|42
|kasich works to erase state's 'Rust Belt' label
|Feb 12
|Ronald
|8
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC