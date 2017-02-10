$10 million would help fix 767 Ohio h...

$10 million would help fix 767 Ohio homes with lead poisoning dangers

22 hrs ago

Health officials and advocates say a proposal that would make up to $10 million in the next two years available to target more than 700 older homes with known lead hazards is a "step in the right direction" to protect Ohio children. It didn't even get a mention during a three-hour news conference last week in which Kasich highlighted his ideas but it is significant nonetheless, said Patricia Barnes, coordinator of the Ohio Healthy Homes Network.

