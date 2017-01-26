WWII aircraft to be displayed at US Air Force museum in Ohio
Officials say a famous World War II aircraft will be on public display next year at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton after more than a decade of restoration. Museum curator Jeff Duford says the Memphis Belle, an Army Air Forces B-17F Flying Fortress bomber, will be unveiled on May 17, 2018.
