Woman found beaten, bloody, handcuffed in Ohio A woman driving...
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A woman driving through Harrison Township, Ohio, spotted a woman bloody and beaten, running barefoot through the snow, screaming for help. "This is a very serious situation that we were called to, she had a handcuff around her arm with ligature marks," said Captain Jeremy Roy, with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators
|13 hr
|Fit2Serve
|6
|Patrol chief, safety boss on way out (Aug '09)
|Jan 8
|El Gato
|76
|Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le...
|Jan 8
|Reality Speaks
|6
|Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio...
|Jan 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Feds want security officer appointed in alleged...
|Jan 6
|hey now
|2
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Feds want security officer appointed in alleged...
|Jan 6
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC