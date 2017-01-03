With Ohio No. 1 in opioid deaths, spreading the word on naloxone...

Injectable and nasal forms of naloxone, which can be used to block the potentially fatal effects of an opioid overdose, are shown Oct. 7, 2016, at an outpatient pharmacy at the University of Washington. Addiction medicine specialist Dr. Shawn A. Ryan of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center writes that getting naloxone into the hands of average Ohioans is a critical tool in the state's efforts to counter rising opioid overdose deaths that now rank Ohio No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.