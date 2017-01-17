While Ohio lawmakers trade favors, fe...

While Ohio lawmakers trade favors, federal lawmakers look to divert post-Obamacare costs to the s...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A visitor has his photograph taken with a Humpty Dumpty hot air balloon at the Putrajaya Hot Air Balloon Fiesta in Malaysia in this 2015 file photo. Is it hot air or Humpty Dumpty's maxim that a word "means just what I choose it to mean - neither more nor less" that causes Ohio lawmakers to "logroll" 50 flavors into "one-subject" bills or is driving federal lawmakers' talk of diverting insurance coverage for those with pre-existing conditions to the states, asks Thomas Suddes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio BMV drops threat to cancel immigrants' lic... 18 hr They cannot kill ... 4
News Dismembered remains brought to Ohio - Fri Tired of terrorists 36
Anyone tell anything of Missy dillon Thu YoYoWoman46 3
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... Jan 18 d pants 107
News Judge sets trial for Ohio man charged in allege... Jan 13 They cannot kill ... 1
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
News Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators Jan 10 Fit2Serve 6
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,432 • Total comments across all topics: 278,144,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC