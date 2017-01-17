Well-wishers donate to keep Ohioan, 1...

Well-wishers donate to keep Ohioan, 108, in assisted care

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

A woman who just turned 108 has another reason to celebrate after well-wishers donated enough money so that she can remain at an Ohio assisted-living facility where she greets people while making the rounds with her walker. Carrie Rausch's children nearly used up her life savings to pay for her care and started a fundraising campaign as a last resort.

