Watch 4-star DT and Ohio State commit Haskell Garrett give a tour of...
Four-star defensive tackle Haskell Garrett of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman was the first player from the West Coast powerhouse to commit to Ohio State. Though the Buckeyes lost a commitment from five-star wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey earlier this month, they signed four-star quarterback Tate Martell and will soon add Garrett to the roster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Mon
|Liteone
|1
|Ohio BMV drops threat to cancel immigrants' lic...
|Jan 21
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|Jan 20
|Tired of terrorists
|36
|Anyone tell anything of Missy dillon
|Jan 19
|YoYoWoman46
|3
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan 18
|d pants
|107
|Judge sets trial for Ohio man charged in allege...
|Jan 13
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC