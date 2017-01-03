Virginia governor vows to veto 20-wee...

Virginia governor vows to veto 20-week abortion ban bill

Read more: WWSB

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is promising to veto legislation banning abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, saying such a "socially divisive" proposal hurts the state's image. The legislation, proposed by a Republican delegate, mirrors similar measures supported by Congressional Republicans and one signed into law in Ohio last month.

