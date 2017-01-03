Virginia governor vows to veto 20-week abortion ban bill
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is promising to veto legislation banning abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, saying such a "socially divisive" proposal hurts the state's image. The legislation, proposed by a Republican delegate, mirrors similar measures supported by Congressional Republicans and one signed into law in Ohio last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati lawyer ...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Maggots in food among new Ohio prison food comp... (Jul '14)
|17 hr
|the truth
|5
|Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07)
|Mon
|lynn
|15,640
|Ohio comedian mayor facing civil lawsuit, inves... (Dec '15)
|Mon
|tiger blood
|134
|United Methodist group wants clergy members sus... (May '16)
|Jan 1
|Earburner
|24
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|Detroit demolishes thousands of structures; man...
|Dec 29
|Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC