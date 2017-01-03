Up to 8 inches of snow in Northeast O...

Up to 8 inches of snow in Northeast Ohio by Saturday night, lake...

13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A low pressure system combined with the lake effect influenced Northeast Ohio weather all day Saturday bringing in heavy snow bands, expected to last through Sunday. Within the past 12 hours, the hardest hit location was Madison Village in Lake county with 2.8 inches of snowfall.

