Trump's election energizes Congressional Black Caucus

In this July 8, 2016 file photo, then-Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Rep. G. K. Butterfield, D-N.C., center, accompanied by, from left, Rep. Joyce Beatty , D-Ohio, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Butterfield, Rep. Gregory W. Meeks, D-N.Y., and Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. For almost eight years, the members of the Congressional Black Caucus existed in the shadow of the first black president, simultaneously praising President Barack Obama's achievements while pushing him to do more for their constituents who overwhelmingly supported his history-making campaign and administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.