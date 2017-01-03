Trump finds that attack-dog strategy has its limits
As a political underdog and now as president-elect, Donald Trump has employed the same brutal but effective go-to move when he's tweeted or talked himself into an impasse: That aggressiveness served him well in the presidential campaign, and allowed him to muscle through scandals and self-inflicted management mistakes that would have scuttled a lesser politician. But Trump's postelection effort to minimize intelligence assessments about Russia's actions came to an abrupt end Friday after a detailed classified briefing from the nation's top intelligence officials at Trump Tower and the release of an unclassified report concluding that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, had a "clear preference" for Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le...
|39 min
|Reality Speaks
|3
|Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio...
|19 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Feds want security officer appointed in alleged...
|Fri
|hey now
|2
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Fri
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Feds want security officer appointed in alleged...
|Fri
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|New Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof takes ove...
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati lawyer ...
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC