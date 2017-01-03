Trump finds that attack-dog strategy ...

Trump finds that attack-dog strategy has its limits

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

As a political underdog and now as president-elect, Donald Trump has employed the same brutal but effective go-to move when he's tweeted or talked himself into an impasse: That aggressiveness served him well in the presidential campaign, and allowed him to muscle through scandals and self-inflicted management mistakes that would have scuttled a lesser politician. But Trump's postelection effort to minimize intelligence assessments about Russia's actions came to an abrupt end Friday after a detailed classified briefing from the nation's top intelligence officials at Trump Tower and the release of an unclassified report concluding that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, had a "clear preference" for Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le... 39 min Reality Speaks 3
News Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio... 19 hr They cannot kill ... 2
News Feds want security officer appointed in alleged... Fri hey now 2
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Fri jimwildrickjr 3
News Feds want security officer appointed in alleged... Fri They cannot kill ... 1
News New Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof takes ove... Jan 4 They cannot kill ... 1
News Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati lawyer ... Jan 4 They cannot kill ... 4
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,628 • Total comments across all topics: 277,712,886

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC