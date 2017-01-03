Trump finds that attack-dog strategy has its limits

As a political underdog and now as president-elect, Donald Trump has employed the same brutal but effective go-to move when he's tweeted or talked himself into an impasse: That aggressiveness served him well in the presidential campaign, and allowed him to muscle through scandals and self-inflicted management mistakes that would have scuttled a lesser politician. But Trump's postelection effort to minimize intelligence assessments about Russia's actions came to an abrupt end Friday after a detailed classified briefing from the nation's top intelligence officials at Trump Tower and the release of an unclassified report concluding that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, had a "clear preference" for Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.