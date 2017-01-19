Traffic on the Cincinnati end of Ohio...

Traffic on the Cincinnati end of Ohio 32 often is congested near the city.

16 hrs ago Read more: Marietta Times

If you are heading west out of the Mid-Ohio Valley, chances are you are going to make at least part of the journey on Ohio 32. A 181-mile stretch of four-lane highway that connects Belpre in the east, to the edge of Cincinnati in the west. The highway, officially called the James A. Rhodes Appalachian Highway, was widened from two-lane roads over decades, slowly shortening the distance across the state as engineers removed hills and reshaped curves.

