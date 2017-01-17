Thing of Gold hopes for golden performance at Ohio Has Talent
VAN WERT Thing of Gold is a band comprised of five local talents looking for success in Ohio Has Talent. The band consists of John Brake of Van Wert, Colin Parent of Elida, Maizee Shae Brinkman of Ottoville, Carson French of Elida, and Derek Pignataro of Shawnee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|1 hr
|Tired of terrorists
|36
|Anyone tell anything of Missy dillon
|16 hr
|YoYoWoman46
|3
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Wed
|d pants
|107
|Judge sets trial for Ohio man charged in allege...
|Jan 13
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators
|Jan 10
|Fit2Serve
|6
|Patrol chief, safety boss on way out (Aug '09)
|Jan 8
|El Gato
|76
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC