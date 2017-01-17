The Latest: Sheriff: Staff overpowere...

The Latest: Sheriff: Staff overpowered armed Ohio student

One student was injured and one student was taken into custody shortly after school started after a shooting at West Liberty-Salem Schools in Champaign County, Ohio on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. West Liberty-Salem Local School District Superintendent Kraig Hissong said the shooting occurred just as classes were getting underway at the school complex roughly 45 miles northwest of Columbus.

