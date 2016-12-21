The Latest: Search for missing Ohio plane halted for night
Capt. Michael Mullen of the U.S. Coast Guard answers questions during a news conference at Burke Lakefront Airport, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Cleveland. The U.S. Coast Guard says there's been no sign of debris or those aboard a plane that took off from the airport on the shores of Lake Erie and went missing overnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Methodist group wants clergy members sus... (May '16)
|Sun
|Earburner
|24
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Sat
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|Detroit demolishes thousands of structures; man...
|Dec 29
|Mark
|1
|Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe...
|Dec 29
|Reality
|12
|Could Ohio's Next Governor Be Democrat Jerry Sp...
|Dec 28
|lindachicago
|1
|Christian students designing shelter for Syrian...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Dec 26
|barnie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC