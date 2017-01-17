The Latest: Remains of 3 Ohio plane crash victims identified
A medical examiner in Cleveland has identified the recovered remains of three of the six people killed when a plane piloted by a Columbus businessman crashed over Lake Erie last month. The Cuyahoga County medical examiner's office said Friday that it has identified the remains of 45-year-old businessman John Fleming, his 15-year-old son, Jack, and a family friend, 50-year-old Brian Casey.
