The Latest: Remains of 3 Ohio plane crash victims identified

A medical examiner in Cleveland has identified the recovered remains of three of the six people killed when a plane piloted by a Columbus businessman crashed over Lake Erie last month. The Cuyahoga County medical examiner's office said Friday that it has identified the remains of 45-year-old businessman John Fleming, his 15-year-old son, Jack, and a family friend, 50-year-old Brian Casey.

