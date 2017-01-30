The Latest: No income tax for 350K Ohioans under Kasich plan

Gov. John Kasich is proposing paying for a 17-percent income-tax cut for Ohioans through a combination of increases to other taxes, including those on alcohol, tobacco, gas drilling and sales. Kasich's $66.9 billion, two-year budget shrinks the number of income-tax brackets in Ohio from nine to five and increases personal exemptions for low- and middle-income taxpayers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.