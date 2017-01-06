The Latest: Democrats object in Elect...

The Latest: Democrats object in Electoral College count

15 hrs ago

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts objected to Alabama's votes for Donald Trump, saying the election in that state did not comply with the federal Voting Rights Act. However, since no senator joined in the objection, it was rejected.

