Swastika painted on sign at Hebrew Union College in Ohio

Police are investigating the painting of a white swastika on a sign at the Cincinnati campus of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion. School officials say the symbol spray-painted on a sign at the campus entrance was discovered Tuesday morning, and the paint was quickly removed.

