Students, staff treated after carbon monoxide leak at school
Officials say some students and staff members were treated for symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning at a school building in western Ohio after a problem with the building's heating system. Urbana Fire Chief Mark Keller says no serious injuries were reported from the carbon monoxide leak Friday at the Urbana City Schools building that houses the district's junior and senior high schools.
