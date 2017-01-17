Second student was wounded in Ohio sc...

Second student was wounded in Ohio school shooting

Law enforcement and EMS wait outside after a shooting at West Liberty-Salem Schools in West Liberty, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. A male student was shot and wounded was hospitalized Friday, and another student suspected in the shooting was in custody, officials said.

