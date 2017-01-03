Search resumes for plane carrying 6 t...

Search resumes for plane carrying 6 that vanished in Ohio

9 hrs ago

Cleveland officials say the search for a plane carrying six people that disappeared last week over Lake Erie has resumed. Tuesday marks the third straight day that conditions have allowed recovery teams to search the lake for a Columbus-bound Cessna 525 Citation that vanished from radar shortly after takeoff Thursday night from Burke Lakefront Airport.

