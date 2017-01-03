Search narrows for missing plane in Lake Erie; memorials set
Officials say the search for a plane that disappeared over Lake Erie a week ago with six Ohioans aboard has been narrowed because of transmissions received by an underwater locator beacon being used. Searchers say they're now looking for the cockpit voice recorder in an area about 125 feet by 325 feet.
