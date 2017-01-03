Search narrows for missing plane in L...

Search narrows for missing plane in Lake Erie; memorials set

9 hrs ago

A boat carrying a recovery team rides on the shoreline of Lake Erie, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Cleveland. Cleveland officials say the search for a plane carrying six people that disappeared last week over Lake Erie has resumed.

