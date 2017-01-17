Review board: Fatal police shooting of suspect was justified
A review board has determined a SWAT team officer's fatal shooting of a robbery suspect outside a convenience store in Ohio's capital city in 2015 was justified. Officer Barry Kirby fatally shot 25-year-old Kaleb Alexander on Oct. 15, 2015 outside a United Dairy Farmers store in Columbus.
