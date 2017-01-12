Repeal of federal health care law con...

Repeal of federal health care law concerns many in Ohio

Advocates in Ohio for the federal health care law targeted by President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans say repeal would jeopardize insurance coverage for as many as 1 million Ohioans by 2019 and hurt families and businesses. Separately Wednesday, Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican Gov. John Kasich also expressed concerns about the impacts of turning back the Affordable Care Act without a superior replacement.

