Repeal of federal health care law concerns many in Ohio
Advocates in Ohio for the federal health care law targeted by President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans say repeal would jeopardize insurance coverage for as many as 1 million Ohioans by 2019 and hurt families and businesses. Separately Wednesday, Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican Gov. John Kasich also expressed concerns about the impacts of turning back the Affordable Care Act without a superior replacement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Wed
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators
|Tue
|Fit2Serve
|6
|Patrol chief, safety boss on way out (Aug '09)
|Jan 8
|El Gato
|76
|Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le...
|Jan 8
|Reality Speaks
|6
|Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio...
|Jan 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Feds want security officer appointed in alleged...
|Jan 6
|hey now
|2
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC