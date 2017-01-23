Prosecutors: Girl kept in basement prison with chains, cuffs
Prosecutors say a father and son in Ohio accused of imprisoning and raping a teenage relative used chains and handcuffs to keep her captive in their basement. The trial for the two men in Toledo is continuing Tuesday after prosecutors said during opening statements that the girl suffered both physical and mental abuse.
