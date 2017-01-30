Prosecutor: Ohio inmate pleads guilty...

Prosecutor: Ohio inmate pleads guilty in inmate's slaying

Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

An inmate accused of fatally beating a fellow inmate at a state prison in southwestern Ohio has pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated murder. Warren County's prosecutor says 29-year-old Casey Pigge pleaded guilty Monday in the February 2016 slaying of 26-year-old Luther Wade at Lebanon Correctional Institution.

