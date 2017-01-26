President Trump's 20 percent tax on M...

President Trump's 20 percent tax on Mexican imports could harm Ohio, members of both parties say

7 hrs ago

If President Donald Trump's proposed import tax on Mexican goods had been in place in 2015, it could have added $1.6 billion to the cost of importing goods just to Ohio. That's because Ohio counts Mexico as its third largest source of imports, behind only Canada and China.

