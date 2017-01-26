President Trump's 20 percent tax on Mexican imports could harm Ohio, members of both parties say
If President Donald Trump's proposed import tax on Mexican goods had been in place in 2015, it could have added $1.6 billion to the cost of importing goods just to Ohio. That's because Ohio counts Mexico as its third largest source of imports, behind only Canada and China.
