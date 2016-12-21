Political Analyst Says Ohio Could Lose a Congressional Seat After 2020 Census
The University of Virginia's Kyle Kondik says that the loss in population will probably come from the Eastern part of Ohio. Ohio's population has been growing, but at a much slower rate than many other states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07)
|19 hr
|lynn
|15,640
|Ohio comedian mayor facing civil lawsuit, inves... (Dec '15)
|Mon
|tiger blood
|134
|United Methodist group wants clergy members sus... (May '16)
|Sun
|Earburner
|24
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|Detroit demolishes thousands of structures; man...
|Dec 29
|Mark
|1
|Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe...
|Dec 29
|Reality
|12
|Could Ohio's Next Governor Be Democrat Jerry Sp...
|Dec 28
|lindachicago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC