Police: Boy shot classmate, then aske...

Police: Boy shot classmate, then asked victim to shoot him

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Law enforcement and EMS wait outside after a shooting at West Liberty-Salem Schools in West Liberty, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. A male student was shot and wounded was hospitalized Friday, and another student suspected in the shooting was in custody, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06) 3 hr Duck Fumfum 76,026
News Central Ohio jobless rate rises to 3.9 percent ... 19 hr They cannot kill ... 1
News Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n... Wed BastiAn ll 2
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan 23 Liteone 1
News Ohio BMV drops threat to cancel immigrants' lic... Jan 21 They cannot kill ... 4
News Dismembered remains brought to Ohio - Jan 20 Tired of terrorists 36
Anyone tell anything of Missy dillon Jan 19 YoYoWoman46 3
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,763 • Total comments across all topics: 278,263,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC