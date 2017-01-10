Police: Boy shot classmate, then asked victim to shoot him
Law enforcement and EMS wait outside after a shooting at West Liberty-Salem Schools in West Liberty, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. A male student was shot and wounded was hospitalized Friday, and another student suspected in the shooting was in custody, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|Duck Fumfum
|76,026
|Central Ohio jobless rate rises to 3.9 percent ...
|19 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n...
|Wed
|BastiAn ll
|2
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan 23
|Liteone
|1
|Ohio BMV drops threat to cancel immigrants' lic...
|Jan 21
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|Jan 20
|Tired of terrorists
|36
|Anyone tell anything of Missy dillon
|Jan 19
|YoYoWoman46
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC