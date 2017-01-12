Photo display of mayors reveals surprise find to community
In a Jan 6, 2017 photo, a silhouette marks the empty frame for former Toledo mayor James Berdan during a reception to honor the 180th anniversary of the City of Toledo, featuring the historic "Portraits of Toledo Mayors", in Toledo, Ohio. A new display featuring the former mayors of Ohio's fourth-largest city turned up a discovery: a photo thought to be of Berdan, Toledo's first mayor, is actually a photo of his son.
