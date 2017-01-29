Pageant winner, heart disease survivor visits Ohio Street Elementary for American Heart Foundation

In a video presented to Ohio Street students on Friday, 12-year-old Maria S. DeCaro of Syracuse described herself as “just a girl living her life with heart disease. I can't play sports, but I still love to dance ballet, play the piano, and sew!” Miss DeCaro, who won Miss New York Pre-Teen in December 2015, brought her presentation and jump-roping skills to the “Jump Rope for Heart” kickoff event to “show people that heart disease can affect kids, too, not just adults.” Miss DeCaro's heart defect, which causes the improper connection of her left coronary artery, is seen in only 1 in 300,000 people, according to her mother Jennifer S. DeCaro.

