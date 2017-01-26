Outgoing Ohio Senate leader gets Statehouse portrait
Former Senate President Keith Faber has been captured on canvas. The 51-year-old Republican from Celina on Wednesday became the latest state legislative leader to be memorialized in a Statehouse portrait.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n...
|3 hr
|Idgafai
|3
|Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06)
|7 hr
|TruthBeTold
|76,033
|Federal judge rejects Ohioa s new lethal inject...
|9 hr
|okimar
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|16 hr
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
|Central Ohio jobless rate rises to 3.9 percent ...
|Wed
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan 23
|Liteone
|1
|Ohio BMV drops threat to cancel immigrants' lic...
|Jan 21
|They cannot kill ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC