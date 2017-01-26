Outgoing Ohio Senate leader gets Stat...

Outgoing Ohio Senate leader gets Statehouse portrait

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Review

Former Senate President Keith Faber has been captured on canvas. The 51-year-old Republican from Celina on Wednesday became the latest state legislative leader to be memorialized in a Statehouse portrait.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n... 3 hr Idgafai 3
News Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06) 7 hr TruthBeTold 76,033
News Federal judge rejects Ohioa s new lethal inject... 9 hr okimar 3
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) 16 hr Billyjoejimbob 58
News Central Ohio jobless rate rises to 3.9 percent ... Wed They cannot kill ... 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan 23 Liteone 1
News Ohio BMV drops threat to cancel immigrants' lic... Jan 21 They cannot kill ... 4
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,167 • Total comments across all topics: 278,287,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC