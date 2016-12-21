Ohio's Medical Marijuana on track to be implemented by September 2018
The Medical Marijuana Advisory Committee has already had it's initial meetings, and it's addressing several issues right now, including if 40 dispensaries is enough to serve Ohioans in 88 counties. Democrat Joe Schiavoni is the Senate Minority Leader, "Now the Department of Pharmacy has actually made recommendations about how many dispensaries and who can dispense medicinal marijuana, and where it's going to be grown."
