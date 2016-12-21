Ohio's House Speaker Worries Term Limits Will Decrease Experienced Lawmakers in 2017
Senate President Keith Faber will be gaoing over to the House, along with Sen. Bill Seitz and former Speaker Larry Householder. Current Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says veteran members have institutional memory that answers questions.
