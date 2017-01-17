Ohioans join Women's March in Washing...

Ohioans join Women's March in Washington: Here's what they said

12 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Busloads of Ohioans joined an estimated 500,000 women from across the nation yesterday to jam the streets of Washington, D.C. and send a message to newly-installed President Donald Trump. Participants in the Women's March on Washington said they fear Trump will reverse decades of gains for women's and human rights, and wanted to let him know they won't stand for it.

