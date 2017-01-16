Ohioans head to D.C. for swearing-in

Ohioans head to D.C. for swearing-in

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

So when Trump won the White House in November, one of Hunt's first moves was to call his congressman, Rep. Steve Stivers, to ask for tickets to the inauguration. "I knew if he got elected, I wanted to make sure I was there for this historical event," said the Hilliard native, 22. "And lo and behold, he got elected."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... 3 hr Reality Speaks 85
News Judge sets trial for Ohio man charged in allege... Jan 13 They cannot kill ... 1
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
News Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators Jan 10 Fit2Serve 6
News Patrol chief, safety boss on way out (Aug '09) Jan 8 El Gato 76
News Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le... Jan 8 Reality Speaks 6
News Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio... Jan 7 They cannot kill ... 2
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,000 • Total comments across all topics: 277,988,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC