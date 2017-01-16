Ohioans head to D.C. for swearing-in
So when Trump won the White House in November, one of Hunt's first moves was to call his congressman, Rep. Steve Stivers, to ask for tickets to the inauguration. "I knew if he got elected, I wanted to make sure I was there for this historical event," said the Hilliard native, 22. "And lo and behold, he got elected."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|3 hr
|Reality Speaks
|85
|Judge sets trial for Ohio man charged in allege...
|Jan 13
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators
|Jan 10
|Fit2Serve
|6
|Patrol chief, safety boss on way out (Aug '09)
|Jan 8
|El Gato
|76
|Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le...
|Jan 8
|Reality Speaks
|6
|Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio...
|Jan 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC