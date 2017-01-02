Ohioa s minimum wage increases

Ohioa s minimum wage increases

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: TheCourier.com

Ohio's minimum wage has increased by 5 cents to adjust for inflation. Non-tipped workers must be paid an hourly wage of at least $8.15 beginning Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07) 4 hr lynn 15,640
News Ohio comedian mayor facing civil lawsuit, inves... (Dec '15) 11 hr tiger blood 134
News United Methodist group wants clergy members sus... (May '16) Sun Earburner 24
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 31 Oliver Cantterberry 4
News Detroit demolishes thousands of structures; man... Dec 29 Mark 1
News Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe... Dec 29 Reality 12
News Could Ohio's Next Governor Be Democrat Jerry Sp... Dec 28 lindachicago 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,922 • Total comments across all topics: 277,550,253

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC