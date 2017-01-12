Ohio women's march draws thousands in Columbus
More than 3,000 people gathered at the Ohio Statehouse on Sunday to support women's rights and other progressive causes ahead of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. The Ohio Sister March was a companion event to the Women's March on Washington, D.C. Hundreds of thousands are expected to attend the national march Saturday, including more than 5,000 Ohioans.
