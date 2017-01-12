Ohio women's march draws thousands in...

Ohio women's march draws thousands in Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland.com

More than 3,000 people gathered at the Ohio Statehouse on Sunday to support women's rights and other progressive causes ahead of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. The Ohio Sister March was a companion event to the Women's March on Washington, D.C. Hundreds of thousands are expected to attend the national march Saturday, including more than 5,000 Ohioans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... 1 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 74
News Judge sets trial for Ohio man charged in allege... Jan 13 They cannot kill ... 1
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
News Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators Jan 10 Fit2Serve 6
News Patrol chief, safety boss on way out (Aug '09) Jan 8 El Gato 76
News Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le... Jan 8 Reality Speaks 6
News Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio... Jan 7 They cannot kill ... 2
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,608 • Total comments across all topics: 277,975,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC