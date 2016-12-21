Ohio volunteer collects memories from dwindling WWII vets
A northeastern Ohio woman from a big military family is taking videos of recollections from the dwindling population of surviving World War II veterans as part of a national project to capture veterans' memories of war. "I think it's very important for people to see, not the historical truth, the big picture, the stuff you see in books, but the small stories, the stories of how war affected the people who lived it," Suzanne Nichols told the Akron Beacon Journal .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio comedian mayor facing civil lawsuit, inves... (Dec '15)
|2 hr
|tiger blood
|134
|United Methodist group wants clergy members sus... (May '16)
|Sun
|Earburner
|24
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Sat
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|Detroit demolishes thousands of structures; man...
|Dec 29
|Mark
|1
|Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe...
|Dec 29
|Reality
|12
|Could Ohio's Next Governor Be Democrat Jerry Sp...
|Dec 28
|lindachicago
|1
|Christian students designing shelter for Syrian...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC