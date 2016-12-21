Ohio volunteer collects memories from dwindling WWII vets

A northeastern Ohio woman from a big military family is taking videos of recollections from the dwindling population of surviving World War II veterans as part of a national project to capture veterans' memories of war. "I think it's very important for people to see, not the historical truth, the big picture, the stuff you see in books, but the small stories, the stories of how war affected the people who lived it," Suzanne Nichols told the Akron Beacon Journal .

